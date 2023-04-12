Mountain View Villas for Sale in Italy

Italy
Villa
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
20 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath
360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath
620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Share with Friends
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath
453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath
600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 9 room villa
Badiali, Italy
6 bath
1 070 m²
€ 3,000,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
3 bath
262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath
230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 6 room villa
Soffratta, Italy
8 bath
781 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
90 m²
€ 235,000
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and ha…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Pedaso, Italy
6 bath
700 m²
€ 1,000,000
Share with friends
Villa 3 room villa
Curinga, Italy
2 bath
171 m²
€ 320,000
Share with Friends
Villa 9 room villa
Ghiffa, Italy
8 bath
850 m²
€ 9,000,000
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
3 bath
350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
6 bath
430 m²
€ 1,500,000
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 3 room villa
Lavena, Italy
2 bath
246 m²
€ 690,000
Share with friends
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath
75 m²
€ 234,000
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath
93 m²
€ 339,000
Beautiful villa, an area of 93 sq.m., with a land plot of 526 sq.m., is located in a complex…
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath
400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
Villa 4 room villa
Vallebona, Italy
3 bath
350 m²
€ 650,000
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
6 bath
689 m²
€ 3,850,000
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The v…
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2 bath
200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …
Villa 2 room villa
Montauro, Italy
2 bath
75 m²
€ 165,000
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
