Mountain View Villas for Sale in Italy

Lonato del Garda
31
Arzachena
23
Bordighera
21
Arona
17
Calabria
16
Emilia-Romagna
16
Sirmione
16
Florence
15
Villa 4 room villain Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 9 room villain Capannori, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Villa 3 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villain Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 5 room villain Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 9 room villain Badiali, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Badiali, Italy
6 bath 1 070 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
3 bath 262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath 230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 6 room villain Soffratta, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Soffratta, Italy
8 bath 781 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 235,000
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and ha…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Pedaso, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Pedaso, Italy
6 bath 700 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa 3 room villain Curinga, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Curinga, Italy
2 bath 171 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 9 room villain Ghiffa, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Ghiffa, Italy
8 bath 850 m²
€ 9,000,000
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
Villa 4 room villain Fiumelatte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
Villa 6 room villain Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
6 bath 430 m²
€ 1,500,000
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 3 room villain Lavena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lavena, Italy
2 bath 246 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 2 room villain La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath 75 m²
€ 234,000
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
Villa 2 room villain La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath 93 m²
€ 339,000
Beautiful villa, an area of 93 sq.m., with a land plot of 526 sq.m., is located in a complex…
Villa 6 room villain Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
Villa 4 room villain Vallebona, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Vallebona, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 650,000
The villa in Liguria is situated in a beautiful picturesque place, among the green hills, wi…
Villa 4 room villain Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
6 bath 689 m²
€ 3,850,000
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The v…
Villa 3 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Villa 2 room villain Pula, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …
Villa 2 room villain Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Montauro, Italy
2 bath 75 m²
€ 165,000
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…

Properties features in Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
