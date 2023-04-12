Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Villas for sale in Italy

Sardinia
50
Bergamo
33
Lonato del Garda
31
Arzachena
23
Bordighera
21
Arona
17
Calabria
16
Emilia-Romagna
16
Villa 3 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lemna, Italy
4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics of the villa on Lake Como: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen with dining roo…
Villa 5 room villain Colonno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Colonno, Italy
4 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,230,000
Великолепная вилла, жилой площадью 230 кв.м., в современном стиле с видом на озеро Комо. Вил…
Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 6 room villain Sorico, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sorico, Italy
4 bath 453 m²
€ 779,000
The villa on Lake Como in Sorico is built of stone in 2008 and is surrounded by greenery. C…
Villa 5 room villain Porlezza, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath 230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 9 room villain Ghiffa, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Ghiffa, Italy
8 bath 850 m²
€ 9,000,000
Вилла в Гиффа расположена в регионе Пьемонт, в превосходной позиции и с прекрасным панорамны…
Villa 5 room villain Cerro, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cerro, Italy
5 bath 500 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa 4 room villain Fiumelatte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Fiumelatte, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 1,920,000
Villa Suite in Varenna, Fümelatt District. The house is located on Lake Como, a new buildin…
Villa 3 room villain Carpugnino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Carpugnino, Italy
3 bath 285 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 6 room villain Laghetto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Laghetto, Italy
6 bath 430 m²
€ 1,500,000
The villa in Lombardy is located on Lake Como in Colico. The villa has three levels, with a…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of…
Villa 6 room villain Sabaudia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Sabaudia, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa in Sabaudia on the first line of the sea with direct private access to the beach. The…
Villa 5 room villain Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
5 bath 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space…
Villa 3 room villain Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lazise, Italy
2 bath 260 m²
€ 890,000
A villa in Veneto is offered for sale, which has partial views of Lake Garda. The villa is l…
Villa 4 room villain Pettenasco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pettenasco, Italy
6 bath 689 m²
€ 3,850,000
The modern villa in Pettenasco is located on Lake Horta in Piedmont, Novara Province. The v…
Villa 4 room villain Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
5 bath 343 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore.…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Villa 2 room villain Pula, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …
Villa 4 room villain Italy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Italy, Italy
500 m²
€ 3,000,000
Luxury villa is 2 km from Lake Garda, Veneto. All infrastructure with shops, bars and restau…
Villa 5 room villain Italy, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Italy, Italy
655 m²
€ 3,300,000
Posh Villa is located near Lake Garda. The climate on the lake can be defined as Mediterrane…
Villa 3 room villain Italy, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Italy, Italy
500 m²
€ 3,000,000
The modern villa is only 1 km from Lake Izeo, Lombardy. The house is surrounded by a garden …
Villa 4 room villain Italy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Italy, Italy
470 m²
€ 2,200,000
A magnificent villa overlooking the lake and a private beach is located in Pettenasco, Piedm…
Villa 4 room villain Italy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Italy, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
The beautiful villa is located in the region of Veneto. On one side, the house surrounds Lak…
Villa Villain Italy, Italy
Villa Villa
Italy, Italy
4 m²
€ 1,500,000
The new villa is located on Lake Garda, Lombardy. The house offers luxurious views of the la…
Villa Villain Italy, Italy
Villa Villa
Italy, Italy
€ 700,000
The modern villa is located in a chic place with panoramic views of the mountains on Lake Ga…
Villa Villain Italy, Italy
Villa Villa
Italy, Italy
4 m²
€ 800,000
The new villa is located in the resort town of Lonato del Garda, on Lake Garda. The house wa…
Villa Villain Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
4 m²
€ 2,500,000
Elegant villa built by modern architect, located in Aron, Piedmont The composition of the b…
Villa Villain Verona, Italy
Villa Villa
Verona, Italy
4 m²
€ 1,900,000
Luxurious villa in the most prestigious and panoramic part of Lake Garda is located in Vero…

