Mountain View Villas for Sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

Villa 3 room villa in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Villa 3 room villa in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 235,000
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and ha…
Villa 3 room villa in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa 2 room villa in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Tropea, Italy
2 bath 68 m²
€ 169,000
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…

