Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Vibo Valentia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

9 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 99 m²
€ 299,000
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 235,000
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and ha…
3 room townhousein Zambrone, Italy
3 room townhouse
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 250,000
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…
Villa 4 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
3 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Поделиться с друзьями
Villa 3 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa 3 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
3 bath 115 m²
€ 350,000
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
Villa 3 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
80 m²
€ 220,000
Residence Dei Fiori 2 is located in the picturesque town of Dzambrone on the coast of Costa…
Villa 2 room villain Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Tropea, Italy
2 bath 68 m²
€ 169,000
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…

Properties features in Vibo Valentia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir