Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

Villa 9 room villain Ricadi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Ricadi, Italy
5 bath 520 m²
€ 700,000
3 room townhousein Zambrone, Italy
3 room townhouse
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 250,000
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…
Villa 3 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 295,000
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
Villa 5 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
3 bath 200 m²
€ 430,000
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Drapia, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Drapia, Italy
3 bath 450 m²
€ 1,100,000
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
Villa 2 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 82 m²
€ 170,000
Baia di Mezzaluna is a small complex of detached villas, characterized by interior expanse a…
Villa 3 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
3 bath 115 m²
€ 350,000
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
Villa 3 room villain Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Zambrone, Italy
80 m²
€ 220,000
Residence Dei Fiori 2 is located in the picturesque town of Dzambrone on the coast of Costa…
Villa 2 room villain Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Tropea, Italy
2 bath 68 m²
€ 169,000
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…

