Houses for sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
€199,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
€299,000
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Ricadi, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and ha…
€201,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
€295,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
€430,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Drapia, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Baia di Mezzaluna is a small complex of detached villas, characterized by interior expanse a…
€170,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Residence Dei Fiori 2 is located in the picturesque town of Dzambrone on the coast of Costa…
€220,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…
€169,000

