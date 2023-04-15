Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Veneto
Verona
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Verona, Italy
Peschiera del Garda
25
Verona
5
Bussolengo
2
Valeggio sul Mincio
2
Cerea
1
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella
1
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 3,483,750
ABI-1116E. Роскошная вилла с бассейном и великолепным видомРоскошная вилла с бассейном и вел…
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,791,643
VB-23123. Вилла в ТремеццоКрасивая вилла площадью 250 кв.м расположена в центре Тремеццо и р…
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
370 m²
€ 713,863
The beautiful two-storey house is located in Tortoreto, Abruzzo. Tortoreto, is a small town …
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 3,682,821
VB-VILSER. Историческая вилла в Кастильоне-дель-ЛагоВилла расположена на границе Умбрии и То…
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 300 m²
€ 6,469,821
MV-INT-19847. Престижная историческая дворянская вилла недалеко от города КомоПрестижная ист…
House
Cianciana, Italy
40 m²
€ 62,132
Agricultural land of approx 22850 sqm with the presence of a rural building of two storeys c…
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 671,866
LH-1Q37. Новая квартира в вилле в Оспедалетти (Лигурия)В престижном районе вилл в Оспедалетт…
4 room apartment
Como, Italy
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 2,189,786
VB-10111MV. Элитные апартаменты в центре города КомоХотите, чтобы вам завидовали? Обратите в…
2 room house
Bivona, Italy
2 bath
€ 43,677
House with panoramic land of a single storey ground floor covering an area of approx 70 sqm,…
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 228,932
LH-2T27. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВсего в 100 метрах от береговой…
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
4 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,081,421
Ideally located on a hill in the Italian village of Zambron, a new vill…
8 room house
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
400 m²
€ 3,301,617
The luxury house is located near Florence, in the Chianti region, Tuscany Stunning views of…
Properties features in Verona, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map