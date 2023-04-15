Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Verona, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 3,483,750
ABI-1116E. Роскошная вилла с бассейном и великолепным видомРоскошная вилла с бассейном и вел…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,791,643
VB-23123. Вилла в ТремеццоКрасивая вилла площадью 250 кв.м расположена в центре Тремеццо и р…
3 room housein Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
370 m²
€ 713,863
The beautiful two-storey house is located in Tortoreto, Abruzzo. Tortoreto, is a small town …
Villa 5 room villain Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 3,682,821
VB-VILSER. Историческая вилла в Кастильоне-дель-ЛагоВилла расположена на границе Умбрии и То…
Villa 5 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 300 m²
€ 6,469,821
MV-INT-19847. Престижная историческая дворянская вилла недалеко от города КомоПрестижная ист…
Housein Cianciana, Italy
House
Cianciana, Italy
40 m²
€ 62,132
Agricultural land of approx 22850 sqm with the presence of a rural building of two storeys c…
2 room apartmentin Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 671,866
LH-1Q37. Новая квартира в вилле в Оспедалетти (Лигурия)В престижном районе вилл в Оспедалетт…
4 room apartmentin Como, Italy
4 room apartment
Como, Italy
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 2,189,786
VB-10111MV. Элитные апартаменты в центре города КомоХотите, чтобы вам завидовали? Обратите в…
2 room housein Bivona, Italy
2 room house
Bivona, Italy
2 bath
€ 43,677
House with panoramic land of a single storey ground floor covering an area of approx 70 sqm,…
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 228,932
LH-2T27. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВсего в 100 метрах от береговой…
Villa Villa 4 bathroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
4 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,081,421
Ideally located on a hill in the Italian village of Zambron, a new vill…
8 room housein Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
8 room house
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
400 m²
€ 3,301,617
The luxury house is located near Florence, in the Chianti region, Tuscany Stunning views of…

