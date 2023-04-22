Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Imperia
  5. Ventimiglia
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ventimiglia, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
3 room apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 500,000
KK-VENT-001. Квартира на набережной в Вентимилье с видом на мореКвартира на набережной в Вен…
2 room apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
2 room apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
3 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 650,000
KK-IV771. Квартира в престижном жилом комплексеВ престижном жилом комплексе, расположенном н…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir