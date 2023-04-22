Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Imperia
  5. Ventimiglia

Residential properties for sale in Ventimiglia, Italy

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
3 room apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 500,000
KK-VENT-001. Квартира на набережной в Вентимилье с видом на мореКвартира на набережной в Вен…
2 room apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
2 room apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
3 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 650,000
KK-IV771. Квартира в престижном жилом комплексеВ престижном жилом комплексе, расположенном н…
Villa 5 room villa in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ventimiglia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 4,800,000
KK-5V43. Вилла с частным пляжем в ЛигурииПрямо на берегу Лигурийского моря и всего в 1 км от…
Villa 3 room villa in Ventimiglia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ventimiglia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 530,000
KK-280817. Вилла на продажу, Лигурия, Вентимилья Вилла недавно полностью реконстрированная, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir