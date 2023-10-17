Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Venice
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Venice, Italy

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€240,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
€396,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€435,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€340,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€213,600

Properties features in Venice, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir