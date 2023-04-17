Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Venezia
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Venezia, Italy

Jesolo
1
7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Jesolo, Italy
2 room apartment
Jesolo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 610,000
IT-080618. Комплекс на первой линии с личным пляжем в ЙезолоПродается квартира в 24 этажном …
7 room apartmentin Venice, Italy
7 room apartment
Venice, Italy
4 bath 500 m²
€ 1,600,000
This is the kind of property you can expect in a James Bond film. A beautiful and unique pro…
2 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
2 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 240,000
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
2 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
2 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 396,000
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
3 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
3 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 435,000
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
2 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
2 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 340,000
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
1 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
1 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 213,600
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…

