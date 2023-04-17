Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Venezia

Residential properties for sale in Venezia, Italy

Favaro Veneto
1
Jesolo
1
Mestre
1
9 properties total found
9 room housein Marghera, Italy
9 room house
Marghera, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
VALPOLISCHE ( VENETO ) // 16 VEK // GENERAL APARTMENT 2200 KV M // 12 SPALIT // 12 BATHROOM …
2 room apartmentin Jesolo, Italy
2 room apartment
Jesolo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 610,000
IT-080618. Комплекс на первой линии с личным пляжем в ЙезолоПродается квартира в 24 этажном …
7 room apartmentin Venice, Italy
7 room apartment
Venice, Italy
4 bath 500 m²
€ 1,600,000
This is the kind of property you can expect in a James Bond film. A beautiful and unique pro…
Villa 4 room villain Stra, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Stra, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Large Venetian villa in, Stra, Veneto, Italy. Stra (Venice) in the province of Veneto is 2 m…
2 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
2 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 240,000
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
2 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
2 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 396,000
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
3 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
3 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m²
€ 435,000
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
2 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
2 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 340,000
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
1 room apartmentin Pellestrina, Italy
1 room apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 213,600
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…

Properties features in Venezia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go