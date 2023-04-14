Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Veneto, Italy

5 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 9 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
20 Number of rooms 15 bath 1 100 m²
Price on request
Magnificent villa on the shores of Lake Garda. Located in a sunny, picturesque place at the …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
7 bath 800 m²
Price on request
For connoisseurs of true luxury, we offer an old villa surrounded by a century-old park, mor…
Villa 4 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a villa located on the first line of the lake in Bardolino.Two-story build…

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

Mir