Penthouses for sale in Veneto, Italy

Penthouse 4 roomsin Caprino Veronese, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Caprino Veronese, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 295,000
In the historical centre of Caprino Veronese, a stone's throw from a park with age-old cedar…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Malcesine, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Malcesine, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 920,000
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
Penthouse 5 roomsin Bussolengo, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bussolengo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 245 m²
€ 560,000
Only 15 minutes by car from Lake Garda and from the city of Verona, this elegant and spaciou…

