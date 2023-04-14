Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Veneto, Italy

Peschiera del Garda
25
San Martino di Lupari
19
Verona
5
Bussolengo
2
Valeggio sul Mincio
2
Cerea
1
Conegliano
1
Favaro Veneto
1
4 properties total found
9 room housein Marghera, Italy
9 room house
Marghera, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
VALPOLISCHE ( VENETO ) // 16 VEK // GENERAL APARTMENT 2200 KV M // 12 SPALIT // 12 BATHROOM …
Villa 6 room villain Soffratta, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Soffratta, Italy
8 bath 781 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
3 room housein Villa, Italy
3 room house
Villa, Italy
3 bath 270 m²
€ 450,000
The two-storey house is located on a hill in the picturesque place of Teolo town, in the hea…
4 room housein Villa, Italy
4 room house
Villa, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 340,000
The two-storey house, with a total area of 200 sq.m. is located in Teolo & # 8212; medieval …

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

