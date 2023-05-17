Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Veneto, Italy

San Martino di Lupari
12
Peschiera del Garda
8
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 2 room villa in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
€ 560,000
Spacious townhouse with panoramic lake views in Malchezin.Living area 330 sq.m. The main ent…
Villa 3 room villa in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 450,000
Two and one-apartment villas, of various sizes, are located 700 meters from the beach in Lid…
Villa 3 room villa in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
€ 210,000
A built villa in a cottage village located opposite Laguna. The building is almost finished…

