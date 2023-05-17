Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Veneto
Chalets
Pool Chalets for sale in Veneto, Italy
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
3
85 m²
€ 219,017
VB-10056. Апартаменты с бассейном и видом на озероВ небольшом жилом комплексе с недавно пост…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4
150 m²
€ 1,833,631
AL-100. Шикарный пентхаус с панорамным видом на море в АлассиоШикарный пентхаус в Алассио, н…
Recommend
5 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
6
2
165 m²
€ 1,400,000
House on the first line of the sea in Santo Stefano al Mare. The total area of 260 square me…
Recommend
Apartment
Barcis, Italy
48 m²
4
€ 58,365
The new residential complex is located in the northeast of Italy, at the foot of Dolomita Na…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
2
170 m²
€ 590,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront rises this new building project of only 12 units, …
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Lemna, Italy
6
350 m²
€ 2,546,710
VB-10061. Вилла с дарсеной на первой линии озераВилла расположена в центре очаровательного п…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3
107 m²
€ 662,145
LH-2T61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа новостроек - элитной новой недвижимости на пер…
Recommend
5 room apartment
Como, Italy
6
200 m²
€ 1,986,434
VB-BER. Панорамный пентхаус в городе Комо Панорамный пентхаус в городе Комо с плавательным б…
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
6
900 m²
€ 4,584,078
VB-VILCAMA. Великолепная вилла в Камайоре в ТосканеИсторическая вилла в стиле "либерти" площ…
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
8
5
210 m²
€ 1,950,000
The villa is located within the residence at the Golf Porto Cervo, inside this beautiful pro…
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4
146 m²
€ 610,192
GA-V001067. Новая двухквартирная вилла в Desenzano del GardaВставленный в новом контексте в…
Recommend
4 room apartment
Campione d Italia, Italy
5
220 m²
€ 1,986,434
VB-60011. Квартира в Кампьоне д'ИталияКвартира в самом центре Кампьоне ди Италия на первой л…
Recommend
Properties features in Veneto, Italy
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
