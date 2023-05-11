Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Varese
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Varese, Italy

Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
9
Unione dei comuni del Medio Verbano
7
Casciago
3
Luino
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Monvalle, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Angera, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
€ 2,000,000

Properties features in Varese, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir