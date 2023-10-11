Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Varese, Italy

Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Monvalle, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Monvalle, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Elegant villa right on the lake shore. 400 sq.m., with swimming pool and boat storage space…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Angera, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Angera, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
For sale Liberty Villa in the Italian resort town of Angera, on the shore of Lake Maggiore.…
€2,00M
4 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Varese, Italy
4 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Varese, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,25M

