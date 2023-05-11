Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Varese, Italy

2 room apartment in Ponte, Italy
2 room apartment
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
2 room apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Monate, Italy
2 room apartment
Monate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
€ 175,000
1 room apartment in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
1 room apartment
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€ 148,000
1 room apartment in Monvalle, Italy
1 room apartment
Monvalle, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 170 m²
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 room apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
€ 390,000
2 room apartment in Sesto Calende, Italy
2 room apartment
Sesto Calende, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 240 m²
€ 690,000

