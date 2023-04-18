Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Varazze, Italy

4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Varazze, Italy
2 room apartment
Varazze, Italy
3 Number of rooms 127 m²
€ 700,000
KK-280416-9. Двухуровневые апартаменты в ВараццеВ Варацце новый дом почти с полной отделкой …
3 room apartmentin Varazze, Italy
3 room apartment
Varazze, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 1,300,000
KK-280416-10. Аппартаменты аттико в ВараццеАпартаменты двухуровневые 150квм + соляриум личны…
Apartmentin Varazze, Italy
Apartment
Varazze, Italy
45 m²
€ 194,000
KK-170220-4. Новый стильный комплекс в Варацце. ЛигурияВарианты квартир от 194,000 за 45квм …
2 room apartmentin Varazze, Italy
2 room apartment
Varazze, Italy
3 Number of rooms 114 m²
€ 760,000
KK-280416-11. А партаменты в новой резиденции. Порт ВараццеНедавно сданная в эксплуатацию ре…
