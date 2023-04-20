Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Friuli Venezia Giulia
  4. UTI delle Valli e delle Dolomiti Friulane
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in UTI delle Valli e delle Dolomiti Friulane, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartmentin Barcis, Italy
Apartment
Barcis, Italy
48 m² Number of floors 4
€ 57,784
The new residential complex is located in the northeast of Italy, at the foot of Dolomita Na…

Properties features in UTI delle Valli e delle Dolomiti Friulane, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir