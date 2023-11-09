Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Unione di Comuni Montani Colline del Fiora

Residential properties for sale in Unione di Comuni Montani Colline del Fiora, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Manciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Manciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
IT-. Продается дом -башня пощадью 270 кв.мВ красивой  деревушке,  в самом сердце тосканской …
€960,000

Properties features in Unione di Comuni Montani Colline del Fiora, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir