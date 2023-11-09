Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Unione di comuni Montana Lunigiana

Residential properties for sale in Unione di comuni Montana Lunigiana, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The Liberty-style villa is located in Villafranca-in-Lunijana, Tuscany region. The villa is …
€1,10M

Properties features in Unione di comuni Montana Lunigiana, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir