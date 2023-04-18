Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Emilia-Romagna
  4. Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese

Residential properties for sale in Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy

Bertinoro
1
Forlì
1
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
Penthouse 6 roomsin Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 233 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 529,000
Romagnacase is glad to offer a unique and prestigious property at the heart of the town of F…
Villa 3 room villain Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole, Italy
5 bath 370 m²
€ 2,500,000
На панорамной возвышенности, в курортной зоне Кастрокаро-Терме, провинции Форли-Чезена, в ре…

Properties features in Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir