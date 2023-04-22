Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese, Italy

Montepulciano
2
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Germasino, Italy
1 room apartment
Germasino, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 270,000
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a private garden…
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
450 m²
€ 5,000,000
VB-111119-3. Роскошный дом с эксклюзивным видом на Озеро МаджореВилла Verbena - это роскошна…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N816 (R) Property name: Casa Cardi Location: In village Town/City: …
Villa 3 room villa in Como, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 790,000
VB-11092. Трёх уровневая вилла с панорамным видом на город и озеро КомоТрёх уровневая вилла …
Villa 4 room villa in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,980,000
In San Felice del Benaco, in the beautiful hamlet of Portese, we propose this wonderful sing…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 201 m²
€ 1,250,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 980,000
The property offered by the Garda House is located on the third floor of one of the most ele…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Baja Sardinia, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 1,400,000
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 150,000
LH-2B30. Квартира рядом с море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоКупить недорогую недвижимость - кв…
Villa 5 room villa in Bieno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bieno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 570 m²
€ 1,750,000
PL- PR_V05. Роскошная Вилла с садомОзеро Маджоре. Роскошная вилла с садом в тихом и зеленом …
2 room house in Italy, Italy
2 room house
Italy, Italy
5 Number of rooms 125 m²
Price on request
Kyavari ( Liguria ) // 125 square meters // 60 square meters terrace // 2 bedrooms // 2 bath…
2 room apartment in Cariati, Italy
2 room apartment
Cariati, Italy
1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 83,617
Small residential complex for only 22 apartments. Located in Torretta d…

