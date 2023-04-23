Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Grosseto
  5. Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana

Residential properties for sale in Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Villongo, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Villongo, Italy
9 bath 1 200 m²
€ 1,962,245
Exquisite period villa surrounded by a large park of 12,000 square meters, located in a priv…
3 room apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 449,000
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
Apartment in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
220 m²
€ 2,255,188
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
Villa 5 room villa in Roma Capitale, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
550 m²
€ 4,464,459
Luxury villa located in Rome, Lazio The four-storey house is equipped with an elevator
Villa 9 room villa in Marco, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Marco, Italy
25 Number of rooms 18 bath 5 000 m²
€ 4,160,000
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
1 room apartment in Menaggio, Italy
1 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
2 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 340,000
VB-12356LN. Современные односпальные апартаменты с панорамным видом и бассейномУютные апарта…
Villa 5 room villa in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 3,350,000
ABI-803А. Прекрасная 3-х уровневая вилла на озере ГардаЭта прекрасная вилла расположена в ти…
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms 425 m²
€ 500,000
FP-T631. На холме Стрезы в резиденциальной зоне вилла с садомНа холме Стрезы в резиденциальн…
2 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 280,000
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet hamlet on the outskirts of the town stands a new residential co…
2 room house in Cianciana, Italy
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 54,062
Historic corner stone house renovated in Salita Regina Elena, 1 minute walk from the square,…
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 303,256
Autonomous villa composed of 3 storeys of which the first two are well refurbishd + the loft…
2 room apartment in Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in the tourist residence "ATOLLO UNO" in Manerba del GardaLocated on the second, l…

Properties features in Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir