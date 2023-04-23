Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Grosseto
Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana
Residential properties for sale in Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana, Italy
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Villongo, Italy
9 bath
1 200 m²
€ 1,962,245
Exquisite period villa surrounded by a large park of 12,000 square meters, located in a priv…
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 449,000
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
220 m²
€ 2,255,188
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
Villa 5 room villa
Roma Capitale, Italy
550 m²
€ 4,464,459
Luxury villa located in Rome, Lazio The four-storey house is equipped with an elevator
Villa 9 room villa
Marco, Italy
25 Number of rooms
18 bath
5 000 m²
€ 4,160,000
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
1 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
2 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 340,000
VB-12356LN. Современные односпальные апартаменты с панорамным видом и бассейномУютные апарта…
Villa 5 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 3,350,000
ABI-803А. Прекрасная 3-х уровневая вилла на озере ГардаЭта прекрасная вилла расположена в ти…
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms
425 m²
€ 500,000
FP-T631. На холме Стрезы в резиденциальной зоне вилла с садомНа холме Стрезы в резиденциальн…
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 280,000
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet hamlet on the outskirts of the town stands a new residential co…
2 room house
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 54,062
Historic corner stone house renovated in Salita Regina Elena, 1 minute walk from the square,…
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4 bath
600 m²
€ 303,256
Autonomous villa composed of 3 storeys of which the first two are well refurbishd + the loft…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in the tourist residence "ATOLLO UNO" in Manerba del GardaLocated on the second, l…
Properties features in Unione dei Comuni Montani Amiata Grossetana, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map