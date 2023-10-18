Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Unione dei comuni del Distretto Ceramico, Italy

1 property total found
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Savoniero, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Savoniero, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We are immediately greeted by a feeling of peace and tranquillity, as the residence is lucky…
€279,000

Properties features in Unione dei comuni del Distretto Ceramico, Italy

Mir