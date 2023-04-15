Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villa is located in the village of Villa del Monte, a few hundred meters from Lake Tenno…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir