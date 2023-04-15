Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
2 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 145 m²
€ 520,000
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
Apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 238,899
The beautiful apartment is located on the second floor of an ancient building in the samomo …
2 room apartmentin Pulciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Pulciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV03318. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьми с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположе…
Villa 5 room villain Bordighera, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 4,000,000
LH-3V51. Вилла на берегу моря в Италии - Лигурия, БордигераС превосходным видом на море, нед…
Villa 4 room villain Bellano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Bellano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 3,200,000
VB-10104. Вилла Шанти в БелланоКрасивая вилла "Шанти" находится непосредственно на первой ли…
7 room housein Terni, Italy
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1151 (I) Property name: Casa Burro II Location: In country Town/Ci…
3 room apartmentin Santo Stefano al Mare, Italy
3 room apartment
Santo Stefano al Mare, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
KK-280416-6. Апартаменты вариант "АРЬЕТЕ" в Кастелларо Гольф резортеПрямо в самом гольф-клуб…
Villa Villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa Villa
Sanremo, Italy
500 m²
€ 3,123,152
Beautiful villa with sea view located 50 m from the sea in San Remo, Liguria Villa furnishe…
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
11 Number of rooms 7 bath 550 m²
€ 12,000,000
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
Villa 3 room villain Chieuti, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Chieuti, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 171 m²
€ 565,000
In a hilly area a few kilometres from the sea is this wonderful farmhouse that was completel…
2 room apartmentin Rome, Italy
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
3 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 580,000
IT-240519-1. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро " LODI " продается квартира 150 кв.м. на…
2 room apartmentin Cianciana, Italy
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 135 m²
€ 71,309
Panoramic apartment on the ground floor in the main square of the town - Corso Vittorio Eman…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
