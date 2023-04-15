Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Townhouse To archive
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Mortola Inferiore, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Mortola Inferiore, Italy
4 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 4,000,000
KK-280416. Вилла "Карина" в городе Мортола. ЛигурияОбладающая неоспоримым шармом вилла распо…
2 room apartmentin Brunate, Italy
2 room apartment
Brunate, Italy
3 Number of rooms
€ 650,000
MV-270221-1. Идеальная концепция квартиры в исторической вилле на берегу озера в БлевиоИдеа…
1 room apartmentin Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 600,000
FP- 0084. Продается квартира в Бавено на первом этаже исторической виллы БарберисПродается к…
Villa 4 room villain Asolo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Asolo, Italy
3 bath 150 m²
€ 864,010
Renovated villa in the historic center of Asolo, Veneto, Italy. The villa is s…
Penthousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
550 m²
€ 870,000
Chic penthouse in an exclusive residence in Arco (prov. Trento). Located on the fifth, last,…
Villa 3 room villain Barbarano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 114 m²
€ 12,100,000
The exclusive villa of the famous architect Marc Eutebach is part of a luxury resort designe…
Castlein Asti, Italy
Castle
Asti, Italy
€ 2,587,754
The chic castle is located in the small town of Lang, Piedmont. This unique structure dates …
2 room housein Bardolino, Italy
2 room house
Bardolino, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m²
€ 590,000
In one of the most charming historical towns of Lake Garda, in Palù di Calmasino, we offer a…
4 room apartmentin Como, Italy
4 room apartment
Como, Italy
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-10111MV. Элитные апартаменты в центре города КомоХотите, чтобы вам завидовали? Обратите в…
5 room housein Italy, Italy
5 room house
Italy, Italy
24 Number of rooms 555 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Dzoalie // 555 square meters M. M // 280 square meters terraces // 5 bedrooms // 8 bathrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 430 m²
€ 850,000
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. …
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
