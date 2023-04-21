Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Townhouses

Lakefront Townhouses for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
80 m²
€ 1,600,000
AG-220916-15. Апартаменты в Риме » (продажа) » ИталияАпартаменты в Риме с отличным расположе…
2 room apartment in Italy, Italy
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
138 m²
€ 613,376
Modern apartments are located in a new residence in Trento, Trentino - Alto Adige. The compl…
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 350,000
FP-T457. Двухуровневая квартира в центре ВербанииВ элегантном особнячке в центре Вербании, в…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 201 m²
€ 1,250,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 200,000
LH-2T24. Трехкомнатная квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ районе Фоче изв…
2 room apartment in Menaggio, Italy
2 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 660,000
Villa Eva is a historic building (1880) in neo-Gothic style located directly in the center o…
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 790 m²
€ 8,000,000
LD-0615. Вилла класса люкс в РимеВсего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от исторического центра г…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
10 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N603 Property name: Casa Fiastra Location: In village Town/City: …
Villa 5 room villa in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Villa Rosa, Italy
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 2,200,000
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
1 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 270,000
On the border between Sirmione and Desenzano del Garda, we offer in an exclusive residence w…
6 room house in Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms 275 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
7 room house in Terni, Italy
7 room house
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1151 (I) Property name: Casa Burro II Location: In country Town/Ci…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir