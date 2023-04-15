Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 bath 350 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located in the very center of Madonna di Campillo, next to the lift. Area 1…
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
400 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 67 m²
€ 410,000
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 139,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 13 bath 88 m²
€ 149,000
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 800,000
Townhouse in the complex under construction in Roverto. Located in a prestigious residentia…
Townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
160 m²
€ 415,000
Townhouse in the new townhouse in Brentoniko. Located in a picturesque residential area with…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 170,000
Three bedroom apartment in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living space 58 sq…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 360,000
Townhouse in a semi-detached house in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 180,000
Duplex apartment, in a attic with a separate entrance. Located in a three-apartment buildin…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 155,000
Ground floor apartment in the new three-apartment building in Veczano (Ozer Valley, Trentino…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 800,000
Three bedroom apartment with a separate entrance. Located on the second floor of the new “sh…
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m²
€ 435,000
Chic apartment, in a comfortable residence built in the traditional Ladin style, in the hear…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 500,000
Chic apartment, in a comfortable residence built in the traditional Ladin style, in the hear…
5 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 550,000
The apartment is located on the second floor and in the attic of an apartment building, stan…
Villa 4 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villa is located in the village of Villa del Monte, a few hundred meters from Lake Tenno…
2 room housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room house
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m²
€ 450,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 235,000

