Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Penthouses
Pool Penthouses for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
6
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room house
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms
400 m²
Price on request
Stone farmhouse on two levels and with accessory Court of 5000 sqm Ground floor of 195 sqm w…
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
133 m²
€ 370,000
LH-2Q77. Апартаменты с прекрасным видом на море в Италии!Всего в двух шагах от песчаных пляж…
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms
180 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored close to other houses two floors plus attic Land 2,000 sqm property…
Villa 5 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
LH-3V16. Вилла под реконструкцию у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре одного из…
1 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 699,000
Peschiera del Garda in a very central location within a Residence with swimming pool, we pro…
House
Terni, Italy
1 360 m²
Price on request
Building plots with primary occupancy charge Building area 1,500 sqm (4,500 sq. M.) Panorami…
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 59,431
Two property units in a restored old stone house in Via Amormino, three minutes walk from ma…
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 550,000
GA-V000879. КРАСИВАЯ ВИЛЛА С ЧАСТНЫМ БАССЕЙНОМ В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенный в небольш…
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 224,216
Villa of approx 220 sqm on 2 floors situated in the Via Ugo Foscolo area of Cianciana (AG), …
Villa 4 room villa
Italy, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,676,987
Luxury villa is 2 km from Lake Garda, Veneto. All infrastructure with shops, bars and restau…
5 room house
Italy, Italy
400 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
The villa was recently built in the Karanna area, which is one of the most exclusive in Fort…
House
Terni, Italy
20 000 m²
Price on request
Building area of about two hectares subject to implementation plan
Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map