Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Penthouses
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
6
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 435,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, for lovers of greenery, within an allotment of impo…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Cottage adjoining other property to be finished internally restructuring Started in 1991 (fl…
5 room house
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms
70 m²
Price on request
Renovated stone house situated in a charming village at the foot of the Sibyl Two-story livi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
80 m²
€ 14,407
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 40 sqm pe…
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
280 m²
€ 2,200,000
GH-240518. Новая вилла в самом крутом месте в Дезенцано Дель ГардаСтроящаяся вилла с панорам…
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms
102 m²
€ 340,000
GM-CPA-I25VALENT. Вилла – дуплекс с прекрасным видом на мореВилла 102 кв.м. и 30 кв.м. терра…
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
580 m²
€ 1,650,000
ABI-1246. Прекрасная вилла в Дезенцано Дель ГардаПрекрасная, просторная вилла в Дезенцано Де…
3 room house
Savona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
155 m²
1/1 Floor
Price on request
Newly built villas in Italy with sea views. The villas are neatly decorated, surrounded by …
Villa 5 room villa
Carate, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 6,000,000
VB-210618. Прекрасная вилла на первой линии с дарсеной для яхт в Карате УриоПрекрасная вилла…
Villa 4 room villa
Lugana, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
542 m²
€ 2,000,000
“Sirmio venusta”, Sirmione the beautiful, did already the Latin poet Catullus write about Si…
Villa 9 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
9 bath
700 m²
€ 12,000,000
The breathtaking lake view, the private and direct access to the beach, the huge and bright …
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
220 m²
Price on request
Stone farmhouse with adjacent accessory on most recent models plastered externally Two Floor…
Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map