Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
6
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 435,000
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, for lovers of greenery, within an allotment of impo…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Cottage adjoining other property to be finished internally restructuring Started in 1991 (fl…
5 room housein Terni, Italy
5 room house
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 70 m²
Price on request
Renovated stone house situated in a charming village at the foot of the Sibyl Two-story livi…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath 80 m²
€ 14,407
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 40 sqm pe…
Villa Villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
280 m²
€ 2,200,000
GH-240518. Новая вилла в самом крутом месте в Дезенцано Дель ГардаСтроящаяся вилла с панорам…
Villa 3 room villain Terni, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms 102 m²
€ 340,000
GM-CPA-I25VALENT. Вилла – дуплекс с прекрасным видом на мореВилла 102 кв.м. и 30 кв.м. терра…
Villa 5 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 580 m²
€ 1,650,000
ABI-1246. Прекрасная вилла в Дезенцано Дель ГардаПрекрасная, просторная вилла в Дезенцано Де…
3 room housein Savona, Italy
3 room house
Savona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 155 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Newly built villas in Italy with sea views. The villas are neatly decorated, surrounded by …
Villa 5 room villain Carate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Carate, Italy
6 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 6,000,000
VB-210618. Прекрасная вилла на первой линии с дарсеной для яхт в Карате УриоПрекрасная вилла…
Villa 4 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lugana, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 542 m²
€ 2,000,000
“Sirmio venusta”, Sirmione the beautiful, did already the Latin poet Catullus write about Si…
Villa 9 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 700 m²
€ 12,000,000
The breathtaking lake view, the private and direct access to the beach, the huge and bright …
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 220 m²
Price on request
Stone farmhouse with adjacent accessory on most recent models plastered externally Two Floor…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir