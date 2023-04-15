Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,300,000
GH-PV000836. Шикарная вилла с великолепным видомПаденге суль Гарда, великолепная вилла с фан…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 420,000
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
Villa Villain Salo, Italy
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
790 m²
€ 1,900,000
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
Villa 4 room villain Cisano sul Neva, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cisano sul Neva, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
AS-170215 . Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико"Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико" в вел…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Cottage to be renovated brick structure with wooden floors in a panoramic two-story accessor…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
1 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 660 square meters for up to 1,000 cubic volume panoramic position overlooki…
Townhouse 7 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 180 m²
Price on request
Single house in a small village in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Ground floor wi…
Villa 5 room villain Barbarano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m²
€ 1,480,000
In the beautiful village of Morgnaga, a hamlet of Gardone Riviera, we propose this magnifice…
Villa 5 room villain Gignese, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Gignese, Italy
6 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 5,400,000
SIR-240415-2. Историческая вилла на озере МаджореИсторическая вилла построена в конце XIX ве…
3 room housein Asti, Italy
3 room house
Asti, Italy
350 m²
€ 615,707
The beautiful house is located 20 km from Casale Montferrato, Piedmont. Only 90 km away is M…
Villa 5 room villain Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 150 m²
€ 3,100,000
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
4 room housein Italy, Italy
4 room house
Italy, Italy
12 Number of rooms 430 m² Number of floors 3
€ 646,982
The villa is located on the hills of Tortoreto, a few kilometers from the sea, among the man…

