Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
6
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 2,300,000
GH-PV000836. Шикарная вилла с великолепным видомПаденге суль Гарда, великолепная вилла с фан…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 420,000
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
790 m²
€ 1,900,000
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
Villa 4 room villa
Cisano sul Neva, Italy
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 2,900,000
AS-170215 . Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико"Эксклюзивная вилла в стиле “рустико" в вел…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Cottage to be renovated brick structure with wooden floors in a panoramic two-story accessor…
House
Terni, Italy
1 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 660 square meters for up to 1,000 cubic volume panoramic position overlooki…
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
180 m²
Price on request
Single house in a small village in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Ground floor wi…
Villa 5 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
€ 1,480,000
In the beautiful village of Morgnaga, a hamlet of Gardone Riviera, we propose this magnifice…
Villa 5 room villa
Gignese, Italy
6 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 5,400,000
SIR-240415-2. Историческая вилла на озере МаджореИсторическая вилла построена в конце XIX ве…
3 room house
Asti, Italy
350 m²
€ 615,707
The beautiful house is located 20 km from Casale Montferrato, Piedmont. Only 90 km away is M…
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 150 m²
€ 3,100,000
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
4 room house
Italy, Italy
12 Number of rooms
430 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 646,982
The villa is located on the hills of Tortoreto, a few kilometers from the sea, among the man…
Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map