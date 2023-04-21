Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Penthouses

Lakefront Penthouses for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in Inzago, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Inzago, Italy
7 bath 797 m²
€ 1,759,637
This cozy villa, to which there is a drawbridge, is located on a small island by the lake, i…
2 room apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 450,000
LH-3T34. Квартира с новом ремонтом у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ центре уютного курор…
Villa 2 room villa in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 238,861
Villa in Zambron with sea views??   New offer: Villa in Zambrone is in…
Villa 3 room villa in Italy, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Italy, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,710,055
The modern villa is only 1 km from Lake Izeo, Lombardy. The house is surrounded by a garden …
Villa 3 room villa in Diano Castello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
4 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 490,000
KK-. Очаровательная вилла новой постройкиЭта очаровательная вилла новой постройки в продаже …
Villa 5 room villa in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
5 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 427,959
The beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool is located in the co…
Villa 4 room villa in Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 569,650
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
2 room apartment in Rezzonico, Italy
2 room apartment
Rezzonico, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 310,000
VB-10079. Апартаменты в КремииАпартаменты находятся в недавно отреставрированной резиденции …
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to renovate with 5.0 hectares of land of which 3.0 hectares flat and irrigated, th…
Castle 10 bedrooms in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Castle 10 bedrooms
Greve in Chianti, Italy
1 400 m²
€ 16,260,330
The magnificent castle is close to Chianti, Tuscany. Located between Siena and Florence, the…
Villa 5 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-14657. Красивая современная вилла на озере Маджоре в МонваллеКрасивая современная вилла н…
House in Terracina, Italy
House
Terracina, Italy
2 m²
€ 167,120
The nice house is located in a complex of villas just 500 meters from the beach, in a resort…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
