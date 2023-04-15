Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
62
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Carcioni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Carcioni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 495,000
FP-T704. Частный дом с прекрасным видом на озероНа холме Бельджирате в зоне Карчёни, частный…
Apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
€ 113,058
Apartments in the historical center of the Tropea. The Palazzo, the his…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot in desirable position to make two floors of 600 square meters each plus baseme…
6 room housein Terni, Italy
6 room house
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
Stone ruin in the forest with the court approved project and charges paid Panoramic position…
2 room apartmentin Ventimiglia, Italy
2 room apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
3 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 650,000
KK-IV771. Квартира в престижном жилом комплексеВ престижном жилом комплексе, расположенном н…
Townhouse 7 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
600 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 600 square meters with beautiful sea view Maximum volume achievable 600 cub…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m²
€ 643,000
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
3 room apartmentin Oggebbio, Italy
3 room apartment
Oggebbio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 290,000
ID - 20014. VB- Апартаменты в ОджеббиоВ парке 9000 кв.м на территории исторической виллы рас…
Villa 4 room villain San Bartolomeo al Mare, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Bartolomeo al Mare, Italy
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 750,000
LH-6V39. Квартира в продаже в Сан-Бартоломео-аль-МареКупить виллу - каменный дом с новым рем…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir