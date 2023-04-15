Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
62
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Carcioni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 495,000
FP-T704. Частный дом с прекрасным видом на озероНа холме Бельджирате в зоне Карчёни, частный…
Apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
€ 113,058
Apartments in the historical center of the Tropea. The Palazzo, the his…
House
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot in desirable position to make two floors of 600 square meters each plus baseme…
6 room house
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
100 m²
Price on request
Stone ruin in the forest with the court approved project and charges paid Panoramic position…
2 room apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 650,000
KK-IV771. Квартира в престижном жилом комплексеВ престижном жилом комплексе, расположенном н…
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
House
Terni, Italy
600 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 600 square meters with beautiful sea view Maximum volume achievable 600 cub…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
121 m²
€ 643,000
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
3 room apartment
Oggebbio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 290,000
ID - 20014. VB- Апартаменты в ОджеббиоВ парке 9000 кв.м на территории исторической виллы рас…
Villa 4 room villa
San Bartolomeo al Mare, Italy
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 750,000
LH-6V39. Квартира в продаже в Сан-Бартоломео-аль-МареКупить виллу - каменный дом с новым рем…
