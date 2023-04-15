Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 9 room villain Lazise, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Lazise, Italy
15 Number of rooms 6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just two minutes from the centre of Lazise, we offer t…
Villa 3 room villain Bordighera, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
4 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,750,000
KK-3ianV11. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 320квм в Бордигере в 3км на …
Villa 5 room villain Dizzasco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 890 m²
€ 4,000,000
VB-11071. Историческая вилла с видом на озеро в АрдженьоЭлегантная и изысканная историческая…
2 room apartmentin Como, Italy
2 room apartment
Como, Italy
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 700,000
VB-APCOR. Трехкомнатный апартамент в КомоКвартира расположена в резиденции в шаговой доступн…
Villa 4 room villain Brienno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Brienno, Italy
5 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-VBRO. Вилла на первой линии в БриенноВилла находится в уникальном месте с прямым доступом…
3 room apartmentin Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 390,000
GH-PV004508. Просторные апартаменты с террасойСояно дель Лаго, в центре прекрасного городка …
4 room apartmentin Rome, Italy
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 4,000,000
AG-220916-27. Квартира 180 м² (продажа) Рим » ИталияКвартира 180 м² и имеет два входа. Один …
5 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 90 m²
Price on request
Apartment on the second floor two steps from the center No lift Two rooms bathroom living ro…
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
300 m²
€ 500,000
House in Pelugo (Val Rendena), Area about 300 square meters. m. On the ground floor there …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 45 m²
€ 6,754
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approach 15 sqm per floor for a total area of …
1 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
1 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 275,000
GA-V001411. Новые двухкомнатные апартаменты с террасой в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредлагаем к п…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 420,000
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
