Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 9 room villa
Lazise, Italy
15 Number of rooms
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just two minutes from the centre of Lazise, we offer t…
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
4 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 1,750,000
KK-3ianV11. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Лигурия » БордигераВилла 320квм в Бордигере в 3км на …
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms
890 m²
€ 4,000,000
VB-11071. Историческая вилла с видом на озеро в АрдженьоЭлегантная и изысканная историческая…
2 room apartment
Como, Italy
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 700,000
VB-APCOR. Трехкомнатный апартамент в КомоКвартира расположена в резиденции в шаговой доступн…
Villa 4 room villa
Brienno, Italy
5 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-VBRO. Вилла на первой линии в БриенноВилла находится в уникальном месте с прямым доступом…
3 room apartment
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 390,000
GH-PV004508. Просторные апартаменты с террасойСояно дель Лаго, в центре прекрасного городка …
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 4,000,000
AG-220916-27. Квартира 180 м² (продажа) Рим » ИталияКвартира 180 м² и имеет два входа. Один …
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms
90 m²
Price on request
Apartment on the second floor two steps from the center No lift Two rooms bathroom living ro…
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
300 m²
€ 500,000
House in Pelugo (Val Rendena), Area about 300 square meters. m. On the ground floor there …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
45 m²
€ 6,754
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approach 15 sqm per floor for a total area of …
1 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 275,000
GA-V001411. Новые двухкомнатные апартаменты с террасой в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредлагаем к п…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 420,000
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
