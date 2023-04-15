Italy
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 12,000,000
FP-08102015. Великолепная современная вилла на берегу озера МаджореВ Стрезе, великолепная со…
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 5,500,000
ABI-1076A. Новая современная 3-этажная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаПредлагаем Вашему внимани…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1445 Property name: Casa Polls Location: In country Town/City: Z…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
740 m²
Price on request
Cottage of good workmanship to be restored with accessory Land of about 3.0 hectares Service…
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-10110. Панорамная вилла в ЧерноббьоВилла площадью 250 кв.м расположена в 10 минутах езды …
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
200 m²
Price on request
VENERATION ( VENETO ) // 200 KVM // 2 SPARKS // 3 BATHROOM // PRIVATE DOCUMENT The apartmen…
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 12,000,000
VB-070415-35. Вилла в одном из самых престижных жилых комплексов в Порто ЧервоРядом с виллой…
5 room apartment
Florence, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 890,000
Savonarola-Masaccio Near Viale Mazzini, on the second floor with lift of a beautiful early 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
5 Number of rooms
284 m²
€ 2,800,000
KK-3v32. Вилла на продажу в Бордигере Вилла в Бордигере над улицей Via Romana , отделка кач…
Villa 5 room villa
San Giovanni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
666 m²
€ 5,000,000
VB-10060. Элитная вилла с частной гаванью и пляжемВилла премиум класса в панорамном месте на…
Villa 4 room villa
Lerici, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 5,200,000
KK-280416-8. Вилла класса люкс, расположенная в городке в ЛеричиВилла класса люкс, расположе…
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms
200 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1290 Property name: Casa Erminio Location: In country Town/City: …
