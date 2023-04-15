Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Duplexes
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Duplex
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 2 room villa
Magugnano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 1,100,000
VB-020218. Красивая вилла в Брензоне, с бассейном и видом на озероКрасивая вилла в Брензоне,…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 1,200,000
Desenzano del Garda, in a historic building, in the historical centre, we propose an exclusi…
Villa 5 room villa
Milan, Italy
6 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 4,500,000
FP-271115. Шикарное поместье в 60 км от МиланаШикарное поместье в 60 км от Милана, вилла 650…
Villa 5 room villa
Porlezza, Italy
4 bath
600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Lake Lugano Villa is located in a quiet residential area, providing not only privacy and …
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
70 m²
€ 193,824
The new apartments are located on Lake Garda, in Moniga del Garda, Lombardy. The residence h…
Villa 5 room villa
Blevio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 6,000,000
VB-10063. Вилла на первой линии озераДанная вилла площадью 500 кв.м. в настоящее время разде…
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
2 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 699,000
IT-240519-4. Двухуровневая квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима, недалеко от Колизея продаетс…
Villa 3 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
370 m²
€ 1,400,000
GA-V001274. ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА С ПРЕКРАСНЫМ ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В MONIGA DEL GARDAРасположенный в…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath
208 m²
€ 1,300,000
Located in a complex of three independent villas under construction.The building is a useful…
Villa 4 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 1,150,000
KK-V33n. Вилла новой постройки в резиденциальной зоне Диано МаринаВилла новой постройки Лигу…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
200 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1543 Property name: Casa Cento Location: In country (out-skirts) T…
House
Terni, Italy
60 000 m²
Price on request
Building area of about 60 thousand but with a maximum volume of 60 thousand cubic meters. Op…
