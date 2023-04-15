Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Chalets

Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms 275 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
2 room apartmentin Villa Rosa, Italy
2 room apartment
Villa Rosa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 125,000
ЕС-291019-2. Апартамент на продажу в городе Вилла Роза всего в 50 метрах от моряАпартамент н…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 250,000
In Gardone Riviera, in one of the most fascinating municipalities of Lake Garda, we offer a …
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 353,920
Villa with sea views in a closed complex in Zambron. Villa with an area…
2 room apartmentin Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 415,000
LH-1Q14. Квартира в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом на первой линии от…
9 room housein San Donato in Poggio, Italy
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms 7 bath 620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
3 room apartmentin Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 560,000
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 160,000
Three bedroom apartment in a cozy residential complex built in Tyrolean style. The house is …
3 room apartmentin Lesa, Italy
3 room apartment
Lesa, Italy
4 Number of rooms 153 m²
€ 260,000
FP-T523. Красивейшая двухэтажная квартира в Лезе, в нескольких шагах от озера МаджореКрасиве…
Villa 3 room villain Diano Castello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,000,000
LH-4v75. Роскошная вилла c бассейном в Лигурии, Диано МаринаВ знаменитом лигурийском курорте…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 640,000
Located on the third and last floor of a beautiful and elegant building in the centre of Fas…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
