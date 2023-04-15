Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Chalets
Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
2
Chalet
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms
275 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
2 room apartment
Villa Rosa, Italy
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
€ 125,000
ЕС-291019-2. Апартамент на продажу в городе Вилла Роза всего в 50 метрах от моряАпартамент н…
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 250,000
In Gardone Riviera, in one of the most fascinating municipalities of Lake Garda, we offer a …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 353,920
Villa with sea views in a closed complex in Zambron. Villa with an area…
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 415,000
LH-1Q14. Квартира в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом на первой линии от…
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms
7 bath
620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
€ 560,000
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 160,000
Three bedroom apartment in a cozy residential complex built in Tyrolean style. The house is …
3 room apartment
Lesa, Italy
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
€ 260,000
FP-T523. Красивейшая двухэтажная квартира в Лезе, в нескольких шагах от озера МаджореКрасиве…
Villa 3 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,000,000
LH-4v75. Роскошная вилла c бассейном в Лигурии, Диано МаринаВ знаменитом лигурийском курорте…
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
€ 640,000
Located on the third and last floor of a beautiful and elegant building in the centre of Fas…
Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map