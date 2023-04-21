Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Chalets for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
2
Chalet To archive
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 2 room villa in Terracina, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Terracina, Italy
80 m²
€ 225,838
A beautiful villa for two families is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, La…
2 room apartment in San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
Price on request
Apartments in a residence under construction in Bardolino, located in a cozy residential are…
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 660,000
ISM-060417-11. Пентхаус с видом на озеро! - СтрезаСтреза - пентхаус, полностью отремонтиров…
Villa 3 room villa in Cagliari, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cagliari, Italy
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 295,000
IT-030420-2. В закрытом кондоминиуме, продается двух уровневая вилла площадью 130 кв.мВ зак…
1 room apartment in Corsico, Italy
1 room apartment
Corsico, Italy
2 bath 130 m²
€ 712,879
In an area called "Villaggio dei giornalisti", that is, in the Maggiolina area, we…
2 room house in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room house
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 212,000
Three-room attic in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living area 72 square met…
Villa 4 room villa in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1002G. Вилла с панорамным видом на озеро ГардаНа холмистой возвышенности, в тихом месте,…
4 room apartment in Milan, Italy
4 room apartment
Milan, Italy
265 m²
€ 3,634,052
Nice apartment with a total area of 265 sq.m., located on the 6th and 7th floors of a resid…
Villa 4 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 1,550,000
PO-270317. Элитная вилла в Сан-Ремо. ИталияВилла находиться в элитном районе, общая площадь …
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 200,000
LH-2T24. Трехкомнатная квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ районе Фоче изв…
2 room apartment in Milan, Italy
2 room apartment
Milan, Italy
3 Number of rooms 122 m²
€ 690,000
VB-270318-3. СОВРЕМЕННЫЙ ЛОФТ – 122 КВ.М – САН БАБИЛАЭта квартира представляется шикарным ме…
4 room apartment in Dizzasco, Italy
4 room apartment
Dizzasco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 188 m²
€ 430,000
VB-10022LN. Панорамный пентхаус с террасой на крыше в АрдженьоПросторные апартаменты в новом…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
