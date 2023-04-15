Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Castles
Seaview Castles for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Castle
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
420 m²
€ 3,245,424
Luxury apartment located in the heart of Florence, Tuscany Loft area is 420 sq. m, and terr…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 518,000
As a preview, we are offering, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, v…
1 room studio apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
€ 170,000
Inside the famous Garda Golf complex in Soiano, Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice s…
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 162,271
Florence, apartment in a quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 70 square meters, …
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 520,000
LH-2T11. Квартира у моря в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в нескольких минутах от песчаных п…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
7 bath
350 m²
€ 19,000,000
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 820,000
Apartment on the second floor, a new four-story building for 21 apartments in the village of…
Villa 5 room villa
Laglio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 500 m²
€ 8,900,000
VB-10091. Вилла в ЛальоВилла находится в очень живописном месте, на первой линии озера Комо …
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
11 Number of rooms
240 m²
Price on request
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors plus attic in a panoramic frame ancient brick a…
Villa 5 room villa
Rimini, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 050 m²
€ 2,033,000
BG-CC814. Особняк 1770 года в пригороде РиминиВ пригороде Римини, в сельской местности, прод…
Villa 2 room villa
Orta San Giulio, Italy
3 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 750,000
ISM-060417-10. Вилла с частным пляжем и видом на озеро ОртаНа берегу озера Орта, с великолеп…
1 room apartment
Santo Stefano al Mare, Italy
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 295,000
LH-6B33. Двухкомнатная квартира на первой линии моряВ одном из соседних с Империей городков …
Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map