  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Castles

Seaview Castles for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Castle To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
5 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
420 m²
€ 3,245,424
Luxury apartment located in the heart of Florence, Tuscany Loft area is 420 sq. m, and terr…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 518,000
As a preview, we are offering, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, v…
1 room studio apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room studio apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 170,000
Inside the famous Garda Golf complex in Soiano, Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice s…
Apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 162,271
Florence, apartment in a quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 70 square meters, …
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 520,000
LH-2T11. Квартира у моря в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в нескольких минутах от песчаных п…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy
7 bath 350 m²
€ 19,000,000
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vil…
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 820,000
Apartment on the second floor, a new four-story building for 21 apartments in the village of…
Villa 5 room villain Laglio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Laglio, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 500 m²
€ 8,900,000
VB-10091. Вилла в ЛальоВилла находится в очень живописном месте, на первой линии озера Комо …
9 room housein Montappone, Italy
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
11 Number of rooms 240 m²
Price on request
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors plus attic in a panoramic frame ancient brick a…
Villa 5 room villain Rimini, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Rimini, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 050 m²
€ 2,033,000
BG-CC814. Особняк 1770 года в пригороде РиминиВ пригороде Римини, в сельской местности, прод…
Villa 2 room villain Orta San Giulio, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Orta San Giulio, Italy
3 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 750,000
ISM-060417-10. Вилла с частным пляжем и видом на озеро ОртаНа берегу озера Орта, с великолеп…
1 room apartmentin Santo Stefano al Mare, Italy
1 room apartment
Santo Stefano al Mare, Italy
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 295,000
LH-6B33. Двухкомнатная квартира на первой линии моряВ одном из соседних с Империей городков …

