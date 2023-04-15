Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Castles for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Germanello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Germanello, Italy
6 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-060418-4. Историческая вилла в ЛальеВ продаже выгодное предложение на озере Комо: историч…
Villa 4 room villain Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 1,200,000
VB-270118-4. Вилла с прекрасным видом на озероВилла с прекрасным видом на озеро, большим пар…
Villa Villain Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
€ 1,980,000
ISM-060417-14. Вербанья, озеро Маджоре. Красивая историческая виллаВербанья, озеро Маджоре. …
2 room apartmentin Liguria, Italy
2 room apartment
Liguria, Italy
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 2 Floor
€ 215,944
Villa 3 room villain Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 450,000
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
Villa 4 room villain Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
3 bath 262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
3 room apartmentin Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 430,000
FP-100817-1. Квартира в центре Стрезы, с видом на острова БорромеоВ Стрезе, в нескольких шаг…
Villa 3 room villain Monte Compatri, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Monte Compatri, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 230,000
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 362 m²
€ 1,650,000
Luxury, Design, Privacy and Relaxation these are the key words that define this new construc…
1 room apartmentin Pescara, Italy
1 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
50 m²
€ 51,755
The beautiful apartment is located in the historic city of Alanno, Abruzzo. The apartment is…
6 room housein Terni, Italy
6 room house
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 120 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored on two floors (60 + 60) square meters with 300 square meters of the…
Villa 5 room villain Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-VillavPallanza . Роскошная вилла в ПалланцаНа холме Вербании в городе Палланце, в доминир…

