Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Castles
Mountain View Castles for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Castle
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Germanello, Italy
6 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-060418-4. Историческая вилла в ЛальеВ продаже выгодное предложение на озере Комо: историч…
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 1,200,000
VB-270118-4. Вилла с прекрасным видом на озероВилла с прекрасным видом на озеро, большим пар…
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
€ 1,980,000
ISM-060417-14. Вербанья, озеро Маджоре. Красивая историческая виллаВербанья, озеро Маджоре. …
2 room apartment
Liguria, Italy
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
2 Floor
€ 215,944
Villa 3 room villa
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 450,000
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
Villa 4 room villa
Montauro, Italy
3 bath
262 m²
€ 465,000
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 430,000
FP-100817-1. Квартира в центре Стрезы, с видом на острова БорромеоВ Стрезе, в нескольких шаг…
Villa 3 room villa
Monte Compatri, Italy
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 230,000
PO-110317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Рим » Монте-КомпатриДом находится в Парке дей Касте…
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
362 m²
€ 1,650,000
Luxury, Design, Privacy and Relaxation these are the key words that define this new construc…
1 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
50 m²
€ 51,755
The beautiful apartment is located in the historic city of Alanno, Abruzzo. The apartment is…
6 room house
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
120 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored on two floors (60 + 60) square meters with 300 square meters of the…
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-VillavPallanza . Роскошная вилла в ПалланцаНа холме Вербании в городе Палланце, в доминир…
Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map