Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Castles
Lakefront Castles for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
9 room house
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms
1 550 m²
Price on request
Building on four floors with the ground floor rooms used laboratory, the first and second fl…
Villa 4 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
4 bath
280 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms
340 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-290118-6. Стильная вилла в Стрезе с видом на озеро и остров БорромеоОчень светлая и стиль…
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms
422 m²
€ 500,000
FP-T702. Вилла с чудесным видом на озеро МаджореВилла с чудесным видом на озеро, построенная…
2 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
110 m²
€ 114,080
Anzio, nice apartment 500 meters from the sea. The apartment is located in a newly renovated…
House
Terni, Italy
4 700 m²
Price on request
Building area adjacent to the provincial road composed of four lots (two facing the street a…
Villa Villa
Gozzano, Italy
8 000 m²
€ 1,400,000
ISM-060417-5. Вилла в Брига-Новарезе. Озеро ОртаВилла расположена между двумя озерами : Озер…
Villa 4 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
5 Number of rooms
380 m²
€ 670,000
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
4 room apartment
Griante, Italy
5 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 1,600,000
VB-10043. Апартаменты в вилле ГретаАпартаменты занимают располагаются на двух уровнях. Вход …
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
€ 368,500
GH-PV003961. Новые апартаменты в уникальном комплексеМы предлагаем к продаже эксклюзивные тр…
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 329,000
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
Villa 3 room villa
Stazzona, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
€ 400,000
On the first hill, about 4 km from the lake, in the characteristic historic center of the to…
