Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Castles

Lakefront Castles for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Castle To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms 1 550 m²
Price on request
Building on four floors with the ground floor rooms used laboratory, the first and second fl…
Villa 4 room villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-290118-6. Стильная вилла в Стрезе с видом на озеро и остров БорромеоОчень светлая и стиль…
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms 422 m²
€ 500,000
FP-T702. Вилла с чудесным видом на озеро МаджореВилла с чудесным видом на озеро, построенная…
2 room apartment in Anzio, Italy
2 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
110 m²
€ 114,080
Anzio, nice apartment 500 meters from the sea. The apartment is located in a newly renovated…
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
4 700 m²
Price on request
Building area adjacent to the provincial road composed of four lots (two facing the street a…
Villa Villa in Gozzano, Italy
Villa Villa
Gozzano, Italy
8 000 m²
€ 1,400,000
ISM-060417-5. Вилла в Брига-Новарезе. Озеро ОртаВилла расположена между двумя озерами : Озер…
Villa 4 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
5 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 670,000
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
4 room apartment in Griante, Italy
4 room apartment
Griante, Italy
5 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 1,600,000
VB-10043. Апартаменты в вилле ГретаАпартаменты занимают располагаются на двух уровнях. Вход …
2 room apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 368,500
GH-PV003961. Новые апартаменты в уникальном комплексеМы предлагаем к продаже эксклюзивные тр…
Villa 3 room villa in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 329,000
GA-V001396. Новая современная вилла в Лонато-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе в окружении зе…
Villa 3 room villa in Stazzona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Stazzona, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 400,000
On the first hill, about 4 km from the lake, in the characteristic historic center of the to…

Properties features in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir