  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Orbetello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
6 Number of rooms 792 m²
€ 2,350,000
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 346,000
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…
Housein Pescara, Italy
House
Pescara, Italy
3 m²
€ 240,929
The beautiful house is located near the town of L'Aquila, Abruzzo. The villa is close to Gra…
Villa 5 room villain Dizzasco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 500,000
VB-11098. Вилла Олимп в АрдженьоВилла в неоклассическом стиле, расположенная в муниципалитет…
Villa 3 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 850,000
VB-11032. Исключительный случай - панорамный таунхаус в КомоПеремещайтесь туда, где жизнь лу…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 100 000 m²
Price on request
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors (100 + 100) attic with structure in ancient bri…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 245,000
GA-V001295. МЕБЛИРОВАННАЯ КВАРТИРА В РЕЗИДЕНЦИИ С БАССЕЙНАМИ В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ знаменит…
Villa 4 room villain Rome, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
4 bath 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the…
Villa 4 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 2,400,000
VB-070415-28. Соверменная вилла с бассейном и парком 1200 кв.мСоверменная вилла с бассейном …
3 room housein Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 44,123
House of two storeys which covers a total area of 90 sqm approx. The house is in the Histori…
Villa Villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa Villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
294 m²
€ 1,550,000
GA-V001428. Вилла с ремонтом на берегу озера в Тосколано-МадерноРасположенный прямо на главн…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 170,000
Single villa with exclusive courtyard in a secluded and panoramic position. Three bedrooms t…

