Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
6 Number of rooms
792 m²
€ 2,350,000
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 346,000
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…
House
Pescara, Italy
3 m²
€ 240,929
The beautiful house is located near the town of L'Aquila, Abruzzo. The villa is close to Gra…
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 500,000
VB-11098. Вилла Олимп в АрдженьоВилла в неоклассическом стиле, расположенная в муниципалитет…
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 850,000
VB-11032. Исключительный случай - панорамный таунхаус в КомоПеремещайтесь туда, где жизнь лу…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
100 000 m²
Price on request
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors (100 + 100) attic with structure in ancient bri…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 245,000
GA-V001295. МЕБЛИРОВАННАЯ КВАРТИРА В РЕЗИДЕНЦИИ С БАССЕЙНАМИ В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ знаменит…
Villa 4 room villa
Rome, Italy
4 bath
500 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale an elegant villa surrounded by a huge park with swimming pool, 20 minutes from the…
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 2,400,000
VB-070415-28. Соверменная вилла с бассейном и парком 1200 кв.мСоверменная вилла с бассейном …
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
90 m²
€ 44,123
House of two storeys which covers a total area of 90 sqm approx. The house is in the Histori…
Villa Villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
294 m²
€ 1,550,000
GA-V001428. Вилла с ремонтом на берегу озера в Тосколано-МадерноРасположенный прямо на главн…
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 170,000
Single villa with exclusive courtyard in a secluded and panoramic position. Three bedrooms t…
