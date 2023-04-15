Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy

62
63 properties total found
3 room apartmentin St Nikolaus - San Nicolo, Italy
3 room apartment
St Nikolaus - San Nicolo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 505,000
Romantic apartment with garden and open view on Mendola for sale in Caldaro on the wine road…
Castle 13 bathroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Castle 13 bathrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
13 bath 2 500 m²
Price on request
Castle XII in, located in the mountains, near Lake Garda. The only castle in the area of the…
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 bath 350 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located in the very center of Madonna di Campillo, next to the lift. Area 1…
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
400 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 3 roomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Chic penthouse - duplex 130 sq.m in a new building in Riva del Garda. The residential comple…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 bath 80 m²
€ 285,000
New, fully furnished apartment of 80 square meters. m in the resort village of Serrada. Livi…
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 bath 165 m²
€ 1,250,000
New chic fully furnished apartment in Merano. Located in the Maya Alt area, one of the most …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 67 m²
€ 410,000
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 bath 160 m²
€ 248,000
Four bedroom apartment in Villa del Monte.The apartment is located on the ground floor of a …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 392,000
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 139,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 13 bath 88 m²
€ 149,000
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 800,000
Townhouse in the complex under construction in Roverto. Located in a prestigious residentia…
Townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
160 m²
€ 415,000
Townhouse in the new townhouse in Brentoniko. Located in a picturesque residential area with…
Apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
111 m²
€ 258,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 170,000
Three bedroom apartment in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living space 58 sq…
2 room housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room house
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 212,000
Three-room attic in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living area 72 square met…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 360,000
Townhouse in a semi-detached house in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living …
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 820,000
Apartment on the second floor, a new four-story building for 21 apartments in the village of…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 1,080,000
Apartment on the second floor, a new four-story building for 21 apartments in the village of…
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 590,000
Apartment on the second floor, a new four-story building for 21 apartments in the village of…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 350,000
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
300 m²
€ 500,000
House in Pelugo (Val Rendena), Area about 300 square meters. m. On the ground floor there …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 180,000
Duplex apartment, in a attic with a separate entrance. Located in a three-apartment buildin…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 155,000
Ground floor apartment in the new three-apartment building in Veczano (Ozer Valley, Trentino…

