Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Tuscany, Italy

Livorno
4
Massa-Carrara
4
Poggibonsi
4
Arezzo
3
Cecina
2
Campiglia Marittima
1
Capannori
1
Carrara
1
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
The Liberty-style villa is located in Villafranca-in-Lunijana, Tuscany region. The villa is …
Villa 6 room villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 3,000,000
Share with friends
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Chianni, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Chianni, Italy
7 bath 700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
9 bath 380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,000,000
Поделиться с друзьями

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir