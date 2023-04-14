Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tuscany, Italy

Unione dei comuni della Versilia
5
Livorno
4
Massa-Carrara
4
Poggibonsi
4
Arezzo
3
Cecina
2
Campiglia Marittima
1
Capannori
1
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa Villain Tuscany, Italy
Villa Villa
Tuscany, Italy
350 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 3 room villain Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 bath 198 m²
€ 1,000,000
Share with Friends
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
9 bath 380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,000,000
Поделиться с друзьями
Villa 5 room villain Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pozzarello, Italy
7 bath 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argenta…
Villa Villain Arezzo, Italy
Villa Villa
Arezzo, Italy
3 m²
€ 850,000
Nice villa is located 35 km away. from the coast of Versilia, in the town of Vallata della G…
Villa 9 room villain Lucca, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Lucca, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 6,000,000
Nice villa is located 9 km away. from Lucca, Tuscany. To the resort town of Viarejo (36 km),…
Villa 3 room villain Arezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
350 m²
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful villa is located on a hill. The villa, with an area of 350 square meters, consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Volterra, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Volterra, Italy
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa is located near Volterra, Tuscany. The house is a reconstruction of a typica…
Villa 6 room villain Siena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Siena, Italy
330 m²
€ 1,650,000
The beautiful villa is located in Buonconvento, Tuscany. The prestigious property is surroun…
Villa 5 room villain Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
The amazing villa is located near the famous city of Vinci - the homeland of Leonardo da Vin…
Villa 5 room villain Livorno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Livorno, Italy
225 m²
€ 1,030,000
The nice house is located in Castanieto-Carducci, Tuscany. Villa in Tuscan style with annex,…

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir